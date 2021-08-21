For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Ex…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 …
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Plat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a per…