This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92.6. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Ex…
For the drive home in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance …
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Plat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a per…