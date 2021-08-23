Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.58. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.