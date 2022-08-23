This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it w…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a dr…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perf…
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomor…