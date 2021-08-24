This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
