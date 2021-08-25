Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93.1. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.