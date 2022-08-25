Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.