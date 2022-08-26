This evening in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a dr…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunders…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perf…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expec…