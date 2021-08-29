North Platte's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.03. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
