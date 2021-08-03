 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News