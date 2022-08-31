This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
