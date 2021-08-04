Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 86.65. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a siz…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Nort…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening in North Platte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Thu…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect …