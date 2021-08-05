Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.