This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in North Platte. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
