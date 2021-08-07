Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.52. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
