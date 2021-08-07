Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.52. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.