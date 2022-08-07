North Platte's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
A warm front will generate isolated showers and storms today and a few could be severe. Hot day, but even hotter for many Tuesday before a cold front arrives. Full details on both fronts here.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Compared to yesterday, the heat won't be as bad Wednesday. But it won't be cool by any means. Rain chances still continue for some in Nebraska. Track the temperatures and rain in our latest forecast.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, North Platte folks should be prepar…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to …
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makin…