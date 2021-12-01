 Skip to main content
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

