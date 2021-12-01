This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
