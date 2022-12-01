 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in North Platte, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

