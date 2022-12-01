Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in North Platte, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
