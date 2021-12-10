North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. S winds shifting to W at 1…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 18F. Winds light an…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures …
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the No…
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.