Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

