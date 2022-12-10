This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
