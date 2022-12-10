 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

