This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
