This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Areas of fog with some patchy freezing drizzle. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
