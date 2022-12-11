Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Areas of fog with some patchy freezing drizzle. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.