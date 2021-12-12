 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in North Platte: Generally fair. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News