Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Thunderstorms. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.