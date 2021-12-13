 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News