This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. S winds shifting to W at 1…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 18F. Winds light an…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It lo…
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 deg…