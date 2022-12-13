North Platte's evening forecast: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 16F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in North Platte, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
