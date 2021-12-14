Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.