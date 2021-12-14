This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
