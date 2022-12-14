 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 16F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

