Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.