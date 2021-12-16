This evening in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
