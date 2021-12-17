This evening in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
