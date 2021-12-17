 Skip to main content
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

