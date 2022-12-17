Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
