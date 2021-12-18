 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News