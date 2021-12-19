 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Nebraska Truck Center
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in North Platte Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News