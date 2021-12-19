For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in North Platte Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
