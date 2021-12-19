Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in North Platte Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.