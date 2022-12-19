North Platte's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low -1F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 7-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
