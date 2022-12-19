 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low -1F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 7-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

