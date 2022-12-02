Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
