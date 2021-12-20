 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Nebraska Truck Center
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News