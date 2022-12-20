This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 8F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -16 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
