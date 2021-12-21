This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
