For the drive home in North Platte: Windy. Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low -17F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . A -13-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
