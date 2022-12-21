Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Windy. Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low -17F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . A -13-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.