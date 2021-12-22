Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte