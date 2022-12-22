 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low -12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

