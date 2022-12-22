This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low -12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
