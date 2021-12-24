Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.