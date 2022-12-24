 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

