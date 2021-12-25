 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

