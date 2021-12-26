 Skip to main content
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

