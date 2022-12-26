Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.