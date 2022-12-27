 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News