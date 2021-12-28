Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in North Platte Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
