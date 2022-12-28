North Platte's evening forecast: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Thursday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11. -9 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Friday's…
For the drive home in North Platte: Generally fair. Low -9F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temper…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low -12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. We'll see su…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3. A -12-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…