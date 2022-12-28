 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Thursday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

